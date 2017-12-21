New interactive light attraction unveiled at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will be able to interact with a light display with their footsteps or a tap on their mobile phones with the launch of a new permanent attraction on Friday (Dec 22).

Digital Light Canvas, created by Japanese art collective teamLab, features a 14m-tall light sculpture suspended 6m above the ground, above an LED floor that spans 15m in diameter.

The light sculpture consists of more than 401,000 full-coloured LEDs. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The light sculpture consists of more than 401,000 full-coloured LEDs strung with 608 tubes hanging within the cylindrical sculpture.

These LEDs are energy efficient but are three times brighter than normal LEDs, MBS said in a fact sheet.

The 14m-tall light sculpture is suspended 6m above the ground. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Meanwhile, the LED floor consists of more than 7.7 million individually controlled LEDs that render graphics based on the behaviour and movement of people on the floor.

The graphics shown on the LED floor adapt to visitor movements in real-time. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Multi-coloured fish "swimming" around the exhibit. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Visitors can cast elements such as fireworks and festive ornaments on the installation using their mobile devices by scanning a QR code, according to MBS.



The display has three "show modes" accompanied by unique soundtracks, MBS said.

People interact with the Strokes of Life display. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Nature's Rhythm will show flocks of fishes and birds moving in a "unified purpose", Strokes of Life will feature a "contemporary form of traditional Japanese calligraphy", birds, butterflies and flowers to depict life, while Festive Celebration is an interactive 4D vision light sculpture that allows users to activate light elements using their smartphones during celebratory periods.

Flowers and calligraphy feature in Strokes of Life. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

As part of Strokes of Life, visitors can customise a message - such as a marriage proposal or birthday wish - on the display. This is done through a one-time unique serial code which costs S$50 and is activated on their mobile devices.

Personalised messages can be cast onto the LED floor for S$50. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The new attraction is located at the North Promenade of The Shoppes at MBS, where there was previously a skating rink.

The LED floor consists of more than 7.7 million individually controlled LEDs. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Asked why the skating rink was replaced, an MBS spokesperson said the new attraction was part of the company's reinvestment strategy to refresh its offerings.

Visitors interacting with the Digital Light Canvas, located at the North Promenade of The Shoppes at MBS. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

MBS vice president of retail John Postle said the company wanted to create "an experience that keeps on evolving – one that not only aspires to evoke people’s imagination but also to draw them to visit again and again".

Digital Light Canvas features a 14m-tall light sculpture suspended 6m above the ground, above an LED floor that spans 15m in diameter. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Digital Light Canvas will also reflect seasons throughout the year, Mr Postle added.



The ticketed attraction costs S$5 for general admission. It is open from 12pm to 8pm on Sundays to Thursdays and from 12pm to 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and on the eve of public holidays.



