New international school to be housed at site of former ITE Tampines

SINGAPORE: A new international school will occupy the site of the former Institute of Technical Education Tampines at Tampines Street 92 after the EtonHouse International Education Group won a tender by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Economic Development Board (EDB).

EtonHouse said in a press release on Friday (Dec 22) that they will set up the second Middleton International School (MIS) campus in Singapore at the site, which covers a land area of 291,996 sq ft and has multiple classrooms of various sizes, three external hard courts and a field.



MIS started in January 2017 with a campus at Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The Oct 12 tender is for an initial term of three years.

The new campus will house up to 1,000 students, and will offer a through train pathway from Nursery 2 to High School (three to 18 years old).



The pre-school will follow the EtonHouse Inquire-Think-Learn programme, while the primary programme follows United Kingdom's curriculum for English, and is inspired by the Ministry of Education for the mathematics, science and humanities subjects.



MIS will also offer the Cambridge IGCSE programme in grades 9 and 10, as well as the Cambridge International AS & A level qualifications in high school.

The fees for the primary programme (grades 1 to 5) "are very affordable" at S$15,000 a year, said EtonHouse. It costs S$17,250 a year for the secondary programme (grades six to 10), and S$19,837 a year for grades 11 and 12.



EtonHouse said the fees are "nearly half of that charged by other international schools in Singapore".



The new campus will have a mix of local and international teachers and create "more than 150 jobs". The school will also explore social issue such as environmental sustainability and enhance student's social awareness to empower them to take on an active role.

