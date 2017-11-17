New Jurong Fire Station opens with upgraded capabilities, firefighters’ slide

SINGAPORE: The traditional fireman’s pole may soon be a thing of the past in Singapore, as fire stations here upgrade their facilities.



At Jurong Fire Station, which officially opened on Friday (Nov 17), firefighters use a slide instead, to get from the fourth to the first floor. It is the first fire station in Singapore to be equipped with a slide.



“This firefighters’ slide will further enhance the safety of the personnel without compromising the speed of response to emergency calls,” said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).



The fire station relocated to 22 Jurong West Street 26 from its old premises at Boon Lay Drive, where it operated for more than 40 years.



The bigger and improved facility is equipped with the new Fire Medical Vehicle, which integrates firefighting, rescue and medical capabilities into a single platform.



With more people expected to work and live in the Jurong area, given the development of the Jurong Lake District and the Lakeside Industrial Estate, the SCDF said the new station will ensure that firefighters continue to deliver “prompt and effective emergency services in the area”.

The station has also been awarded the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark Gold label for its use of environmentally-friendly construction materials, water-efficient facilities and energy efficient systems.



“It will be a model for future fire stations as well as older fire stations that are due for upgrading,” said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo at the opening on Friday.



Mrs Teo also noted that the community has a role to play in dealing with emergencies and saving lives, and urged the public to attend training in basic first aid and other lifesavings skills conducted by SCDF.

She added: "The strong partnership between the Home Team and the community has been one of the key reasons underlying Singapore’s safety and security. With the rising threat of terrorism, such community participation in Singapore’s safety and security, in particular through SGSecure, will become even more important."