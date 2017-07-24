New Jurong West hawker centre to open in October

SINGAPORE: A new hawker centre located at Jurong West Street 61, near Pioneer Mall, will open for business in October this year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Jul 24).

It will have 34 cooked food stalls, 14 market slab stalls and around 500 seats. The hawker centre and market will be located on the second storey, while the carpark will be found on the ground floor and the basement.

Hawker Management, a subsidiary of food centre operator Koufu, has been appointed as the managing agent for the new facility on a not-for-profit basis.

The company's proposal was selected out of three submissions to NEA's call for tender in March because it fulfilled the agency's criteria for a socially conscious operator. Such operators ensure the provision of affordable food, has various productivity measures and comprises innovative solutions to ensure the vibrancy of the hawker centre, said NEA.



To ensure meals are affordable for residents, each stall is required to have a minimum of two basic meals priced at S$2.80, said NEA.

The food stalls are also required to provide at least two healthier food choices while Hawker Management will organise health screenings to encourage residents to go for regular health checks.



The hawker centre will also have self-payment kiosks at food stalls that allows customers to make cashless payment, as well as a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tray return system.

PROGRAMME TO GROOM HAWKERS



In line with the Government's efforts to sustain the hawker trade, Hawker Management will implement a Happy Hawkerpreneur Programme where six to 10 cooked food stalls at the hawker centre will be set aside to groom aspiring hawkers.



Potential hawkers will undergo one year of hands-on learning, and Hawker Management will subsequently allocate available stalls to them, or distribute them in its network of Koufu outlets.

On selected days, career fairs, thematic fairs and music performances as well as cooking competitions will be held at the hawker centre, NEA said.

This will be the fourth hawker centre in Jurong West. Residents in the area can currently go to Jurong Market & Food Centre, Block 505 Jurong West Street 52 hawker centre and Blocks 221A/B Boon Lay Place hawker centre.