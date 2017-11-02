New 'kaki'? Google launches Google Assistant in Singlish

SINGAPORE: Looking for the nearest POSB ATM or want to learn how to cook nasi lemak? Just ask Google Assistant - in a Singapore English accent no less - and it will be able to understand your command.



Google on Thursday (Nov 2) launched an update of its digital secretary app that will feature in its newest phone, the Pixel 2 XL, so that it understands and responds to Singaporean English or Singlish.



The update "improves voice recognition and provides locally relevant information to users", said the tech giant in a press release. For instance, users may ask it to remind them to book tickets at Shaw Lido or to set an alert for them to get groceries from NTUC FairPrice.



To activate the Google Assistant app, users need only to say "Okay, Google" or touch and hold their home button. It can help with a variety of tasks, including sending text messages, setting reminders and getting directions.

It is expected to "get better over time" too, according to the press release. "With your permission, it can learn your preferences, your likes and your dislikes - all done in a private, secure way that puts you in control."

The Pixel 2 XL, which will be available in Singapore from Nov 15, will come with the app installed. In the next couple of weeks, the updated app will also come to those with Android phones 6.0+ or users with the Marshmallow operating system, said Google.



It added that the assistant will also be rolled out to iPhone devices "soon".

"Singaporeans are avid smartphone users who are always on the go," said Google Singapore's country director Stephanie Davis. "With the latest update ... we hope to help more Singaporeans get things done quickly on their phones."

Google Assistant is also available in Australia, South Korea, the UK and the US.