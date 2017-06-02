New long-term visa for Singaporean travellers to Australia

SINGAPORE: From next year, Singaporeans travelling to Australia can apply for a new visa which allows them to enter the country for up to three months at a time, over a six-year period.

The new visa is "exclusive" to Singaporeans, and will begin by Jan 1, 2018. This was announced on Friday (Jun 2) by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the first of his three-day visit to Singapore.

Also announced was a new Work and Holiday Maker programme, which will allow young people from Australia and Singapore to undertake short-term work or study.

The programme begins on Aug 1, 2017, and 500 places are available to citizens of each country.

Last financial year, more than 230,000 visitor visas were granted to travellers from Singapore, up 16 per cent compared with the previous year.

