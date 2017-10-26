New Malaysia High Commissioner to Singapore presents credentials to President Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE: Mr Zulkifli Adnan, who was appointed Malaysia's High Commissioner to Singapore in August this year, has presented his credentials to President Halimah Yacob.

Mr Zulkifli's diplomatic career has spanned 34 years and includes being Malaysia's ambassador to Germany, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.



He was also director general of the Maritime Affairs Department in the Malaysian foreign affairs ministry.

In a press statement on Thursday (Oct 26), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that altogether four ambassadors presented their credentials to President Halimah in separate ceremonies at the Istana on Wednesday.

They included Anita Nergaard, an economist who previously served as Norwegian Deputy Permanent Representative to NATO in Brussels.



Also recently posted to Singapore is Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union Barbara Plinkert, previously Head of Division for Headquarters Security and EEAS Security Police at the European External Action Service in Brussels.

New Israeli envoy Simona Halperin's work in the foreign affairs ministry before her assignment to Singapore has covered a variety of areas, including a stint as director of the International Organisations and Human Rights Department.