New Malaysia police chief receives prestigious Singapore award

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's recently appointed Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun has been conferred Singapore's Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Meritorious Service Medal).

Mr Fuzi, who replaced Mr Khalid Abu Bakar as the new Inspector-General of Police in early September, had been director of the Malaysian Special Branch (MSB) of the Royal Malaysia Police since Jul 28, 2015.

"Under Tan Sri Dato' Seri Fuzi's leadership, the strong relationship between the MSB and the Internal Security Department (ISD) of Singapore grew even closer," said MHA in a press release issued on Monday (Sep 25).

The ministry added: "There were substantive intelligence exchanges and extensive cooperation in areas of mutual security interest, particularly against the terrorism threat.

"Tan Sri Dato' Seri Fuzi led by example, and demonstrated astute leadership and resolve in countering the persistent terrorism threat."

The award recognised Mr Fuzi's "outstanding role and commitment" in enhancing MSB-ISD ties, as well as "his significant contributions to the security of Malaysia, Singapore and the region".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award was presented to Mr Fuzi by Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam.