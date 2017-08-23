New National Institute of Early Childhood Development to take first batch of students in 2019

SINGAPORE: A centralised training institute for pre-school teachers will take in its first batch of students in 2019, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday (Aug 23).



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the new National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday. Mr Lee said it will be similar to the existing National Institute of Education, but for pre-school teachers and carers.



NIEC will bring together the various pre-school teacher training programmes offered in institutions like Temasek Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and the SEED Institute.



Giving more details on the new institute, MOE said the NIEC will offer certificate-level and diploma-level training courses for post-secondary students interested in joining the pre-school sector.



It will also offer continuous education and training courses for mid-career professionals, and upgrading and professional development courses for teachers and leaders in service.



After NIEC is formed, all early childhood education students in the polytechnics, ITE and the SEED Institute will be identified as NIEC students. They will undergo a "more unified” foundational training designed, developed and delivered by NIEC and its faculty. Upon graduation, students will be awarded NIEC qualifications, MOE said.



MOE's existing divisional director of Education Services, Loke-Yeo Teck Yong, will be the first director of NIEC.



MOE also announced on Wednesday that it will open 13 new kindergartens in 2019 and 2020.