New NEC research centre opens in Singapore, to hire more engineers

SINGAPORE: Japanese tech stalwart NEC on Thursday (Aug 3) announced the opening of its first Advanced Centre for Experimentation in Singapore, and expressed its desire to hire more researchers and solution engineers in the next three years.

The ACE will be operated by NEC Laboratories Singapore (NLS), and will tap on the company's core technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and ICT platforms. This will allow its partners and customers, including the government, to co-create solutions in areas such as public safety, transportation and healthcare, the press release said.

The NLS is currently staffed by 33 researchers and solution engineers, and it will hire an additional 50 such professionals, mainly specialising in AI, Internet of Things (IoT), cognition and cybersecurity, within the next three years, it added.

One of NLS' projects in Singapore was with SMRT, which culminated in the 2014 launch of the telematics monitoring system consisting of eco-drive sensors that monitor and analyse bus captains' driving behaviour.



This, in turn, led to the development of the Professional Learning and Training Management System with SMRT, which "provides a comprehensive approach to constantly monitor, proactively manage, and provide customised training for drivers using NEC’s big data analytics technology", according to the press release.

"NEC is investing more than S$100 million in the Asia Pacific region over the next five years mainly for research and development, and the set up of the ACE in Singapore is the heart of this investment," said Mr Tetsuro Akagi, senior vice president of NEC Corporation and CEO of NEC Asia Pacific.