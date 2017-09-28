New Nokia 3310 3G to be available in Singapore from October

It will still have the iconic "Snake" game.

SINGAPORE: Nokia is relaunching the iconic 3310 model with a 3G data connection, HMD Global Oy confirmed on Thursday (Sep 28).

The Finnish manufacturer, which has exclusive rights to market Nokia's phones, said in a news release that the new phone will be available in Singapore at all authorised retailers from October.

The Nokia 3310 was popular for its long battery life and sturdy build. It was released in 2000 as a substitute for the 3210 model.

HMD relaunched a 2.5G version of the phone in February, but a spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia then that the company had yet to unveil availability in Singapore. The device was unlikely to be supported in Singapore as the country ceased 2G networks in April this year.

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas said that the company's reimagining of the classic phone Nokia 3310 has been a "global and cultural phenomenon".

"In a world dominated by smartphones, the mix of nostalgia and a beautiful phone that just keeps going has captured people’s imagination," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new 3G phone comes in four colours - charcoal, azure blue, warm red and yellow. It features its predecessor's popular "Snake" game, a customisable user interface that lets users change icon colours and positions, an ergonomical design and more spacing between the buttons, according to HMD.

It also has up to six hours of talk time and up to 27 days of standby time with a single SIM card, HMD added.

A company spokesman told Channel NewsAsia that the cost of the phone will be "below S$100" and more details will be released closer to the date of the launch.

Nokia was the world's top mobile maker between 1998 and 2011 but was overtaken by South Korean rival Samsung after failing to respond to the rapid rise of smartphones.

Now a leading telecom equipment maker, Nokia sold its entire handset business to Microsoft Corp in 2014. HMD, in turn, bought the handset business and the right to use the Nokia brand last year.