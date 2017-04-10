New NTUC scheme helps expand welfare benefits for SME employees

SINGAPORE: More welfare benefits for employees at small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be available under a new scheme introduced by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on Monday (Apr 10).

The scheme, called the NTUC Club Corporate Membership Scheme, will be open to NTUC U SME partners who have signed a memorandum of understanding with U SME - an initiative by the Labour Movement to engage and support SME business leaders and HR practitioners.

The new scheme will allow SME employers to purchase NTUC Club's corporate membership for their employees and could benefit more than 300,000 workers from around 13,000 SMEs.

These benefits include access to club facilities, participation in sports and recreational activities, promotions from various NTUC merchant partners as well as scholarships, bursaries and NTUC U Care vouchers.

According to NTUC, the introduction of this scheme comes in the wake of feedback from SMEs that they faced challenges in providing staff welfare for their employees due to lack of resources and in trying to match benefits offered by bigger companies.

SME employers can sign up for their employees via U SME, and employers will have to pay the corporate membership fee, which comes up to S$120 per worker annually.