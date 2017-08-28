New OCBC mobile keyboard allows fund transfers directly from apps

SINGAPORE: OCBC Bank on Monday (Aug 28) launched a mobile keyboard for Android device users, allowing them to make electronic payments to another person regardless of what app they are on.

The custom keyboard lets consumers pay from apps they are currently on, such as WhatsApp or Facebook, so long as the keyboard function is called up. They can either make the transfer via PayNow, or through its Pay Anyone service that utilises the FAST interbank infrastructure.

The app is available to all OCBC customers using Android 4.4 (also known as KitKat) operating system or better, with its latest mobile banking app. Once downloaded, users will have to make the app the default keyboard for the function to be activated, the bank explained.





Another Singapore bank, United Overseas Bank (UOB), also has a similar app called UOB MyKey - but the difference between the two is that MyKey is limited to peer-to-peer transfers for registered PayNow users. Like OCBC Keyboard, the app is limited to Android devices.

This latest development by OCBC follows its initiative to integrate Apple's Siri and iMessage for iPhone users in 2016. It also included QR code payments as part of its Pay Anyone service in May this year.

It also comes a week after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech that e-payments will receive a bigger push as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) looks to integrate the different existing systems into one, as well as develop a common QR code.