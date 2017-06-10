New online portal to help senior citizens pick up IT skills

SINGAPORE: A new online portal was launched on Saturday (Jun 10) to help senior citizens in Singapore pick up IT skills in areas such as the use of mobile devices, chat apps, cloud-based storage and cybersecurity.

The portal, called IM Silver, offers senior citizens access to online guides, electronic books, videos and seminars to help them learn and take advantage of mobile and digital technologies. The portal by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) aims to complement the classroom sessions offered at 31 Silver Infocomm Junctions islandwide.



The move was announced by Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim at the opening ceremony of this year’s Silver IT Fest on Saturday.



Beyond online and classroom resources, IMDA will also be working with the People’s Association Active Ageing Council (PA AAC) to encourage peer learning through a new Tech Silver Project.



Under the project, seniors who have come forward to serve as technology and digital mentors to their peers – known as Silver Infocomm Wellness Ambassadors (SIWAs) – will receive structured technical and soft skills training from IMDA and the PA AAC to help them better spread tech know-how as to peers in the community.



To date, 29 SIWAs have stepped forward to volunteer through this project.



“Our vision for a digital society has the potential to transform Singapore and improve our lives. However, understanding technology can seem not only intimidating, but also costly,” said Dr Yaacob. “Digital readiness is a national effort and we will all need to do more to ensure that our seniors are able to reap the benefits and add meaning to their lives.”



The annual Silver IT Fest is an event organised by IMDA, Institutes of Higher Learning, industry and community partners, and will run from Jun 10 to 11. It features a series of workshops and other activities for seniors and their families to explore technologies in lifestyle, communications, entertainment and transport, among others.