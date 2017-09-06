New Pasir Ris hawker centre seeks mix of traditional and 'hipster' hawkers

SINGAPORE: The new Pasir Ris Hawker Centre plans to feature a mix of traditional hawker fare and "hipster hawkers", the hawker centre's manager NTUC Foodfare said in its media release on Wednesday (Sep 6).

Stall applications for the new hawker centre, which will be located within the existing Pasir Ris Town Park, will run from Sep 11 to Sep 22.



The two-level hawker centre is the first for Pasir Ris and its 110,000 residents and it will house 42 stalls, NTUC Foodfare said.



Traditional hawker fare will be available on level one, while the level two "Fareground" will house "new generation hawkers to excite patrons with their creative brand of modern cuisine".



Level two will also see events such as art markets, craft fairs and gigs.



Stall applicants will be evaluated based on criteria such as food quality, selling price, food concept and experience, and shortlisted cooked food stalls may also have to go through a food tasting exercise.



Cooked food stalls are required to operate for a minimum of six days a week and eight hours a day, and NTUC Foodfare will allow joint operators for a stall.

The new hawker centre has been scheduled to open later this year, and is part of renewal efforts for the area.

CASHLESS PAYMENTS, HEALTHY OPTIONS



NTUC Foodfare added that two modes of cashless payment - Plus! Cards or Plus! Pay and DBS PayLah! - will be available at the hawker centre.



Diners topping up and using their Plus! Cards can earn Link Points which can be redeemed at the hawker centre and other retail outlets including NTUC FairPrice.



In addition, healthier meals will also be "widely available" at the hawker centre said NTUC Foodfare, with all hawkers required to use healthier oil in their food preparation.



Diners will also have to return their own tray and crockery after use, to "promote graciousness among our patrons" and a clean dining environment.



All Singaporeans and Permanent Residents may apply for the stalls. Those interested can buy an application form at S$10 each from the following locations during the application period (excluding weekends and public holidays), between 9am and 5pm. Completed applications are to be submitted at the Downtown East location only.



- Foodfare @ Downtown East

1 Pasir Ris Close, Downtown East, E! Avenue #01-339, Singapore 519599

- Pasir Ris Elias Community Club

93 Pasir Ris Drive 3, Singapore 519498

- Pasir Ris East Community Club

1 Pasir Ris Drive 4, Singapore 519457



A briefing for interested applicants will also be held on Sep 14. For more information those interested can call 6550 6500 or head down to Foodfare @Downtown East.