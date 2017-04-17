New private home sales up 81.8% in March with more launches

SINGAPORE: The number of new private homes sold by developers continued to surge in March, increasing 81.8 per cent from 979 units in February to 1,780 last month, according to figures by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Apr 15).

The 1,780 units sold in March also more than doubled the 843 sold in the same month last year.

Including executive condominiums (ECs), 2,358 units were sold last month, more than the 1,308 sold in February. This means that there were 578 ECs sold last month, a 75.7 per cent jump from the 329 units sold in February.

There were 1,527 new units launched by property developers last month, up from 1,308 in February. The biggest launches were in Grandeur Park Residences at Bedok South Avenue 3 (720 units), Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Road (217 units) and The Trilinq at Jalan Lempeng (105 units).