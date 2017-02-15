New private homes sales up 17.6% in January despite lack of new launches

SINGAPORE: Private property developers saw stronger sales in January despite the lack of new project launches, figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday (Feb 15) showed.

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), 381 new private homes were sold last month, up 17.6 per cent from the 324 sold in January last year. Including ECs, 565 units were sold, up from the 480 sold in the same period a year ago.

Compared to December – a traditionally quiet month for property transactions – sales excluding ECs were up 3.8 per cent.

Property developers launched 108 new homes in January, down from the 159 units launched in January last year. The bulk of the units were from The Glades in Bedok Rise, which launched the remaining 76 homes in the 726-unit development.