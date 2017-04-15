New programme aims to entice seniors to stay active through water sports

SINGAPORE: The People's Association (PA) announced on Saturday (Apr 15) the launch of Silver Wave, a programme designed to create more opportunities for those aged 55 and above to experience water sports with their families and friends.

The initiative by PA's Water-Venture specialist CC division will see the introduction of a pedal boat orientation programme, which trains seniors with the fundamental skills needed to operate the boat.



Seniors above 55 will be able to sign up for a pedal boat orientation programme, held once weekly at S$5 per elderly

The pedal boats were selected for this initiative as the vessel’s design maximises safety and minimises physical exertion on the part of the boat handler – primary considerations for most first-time senior citizen participants, according to PA's press release.

Additionally, through various lifestyle activities, the Silver Wave programme aims to engage 1,000 senior citizens yearly as part of the larger national drive to promote an active lifestyle for this demographic.

For instance, each PAssion Silver Card holder can rent Specialist CC vessels at S$2 off the standard rental rates of equipment and vessels, it added.