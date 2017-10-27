New programme launched to help stroke survivors improve memory, cognitive functions

SINGAPORE: Stroke patients may end up with physical impairment such as not being able to move a part of their body, but about half of them also develop memory and thinking problems which hinder recovery.



To help these patients, Singapore’s first community-based brain health and memory training programme was launched on Friday (Oct 27) by non-profit organisation Stroke Support Station (S3).



The programme will be led by the community, with guidance and support from medical professionals, said S3 in a news release.



For instance, the programme will be conducted in small groups with the stroke patients and their caregivers. Stroke survivors will first be given a neuropsychological assessment before they are recommended specific programmes to help their brain health.



Led by Dr Catherine Dong, visiting neuropsychologist at the National University Hospital Memory Clinic, each programme will run over three months.



The long-term aim is to enable stroke patients to live independently. Those who wish to return to work will go through sessions on memory strategies and coping skills to adapt to work life after stroke.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme was launched at the S3 open house ahead of World Stroke Day on Sunday.



Senior Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat (right) exercising with stroke survivors and caregivers at Stroke Support Station. (Photo: Cheryl Goh)

Also introduced was a programmed called WALK-ON, which uses several technologies and data analytics to improve fitness, including muscle power, body alignment and movement speed. In addition, an anti-gravity treadmill is used to help stroke patients exercise despite any physical limitations they may have.



Every day, 24 people in Singapore suffer a stroke, according to S3. It added that 77 per cent of stroke survivors are unable to perform daily living activities.

