New rules for event organisers to kick in Oct 1

SINGAPORE: From Oct 1, all event organisers are required to notify the police if they expect more than 5,000 attendees for public events or 10,000 at any one time for private ones, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a media release on Wednesday (Sep 27).

This comes following amendments to the Public Order Act, which were announced in April this year.

Event organisers will be required to notify the police via the LicenceONE platform, and it will be an offence not to do so. It will also be an offence if police are notified less than 28 days prior to the event, MHA said. This new rule will apply to events held on or after Oct 29, 2017, MHA said.

"The amendments will also empower the Commissioner of Police, after assessing the risk of a terror attack or public disorder, to declare any event as a Special Event. This will then allow the police to issue directions to the event organiser to ensure that appropriate security measures are put in place," MHA said.

MHA added that it will be an offence if organisers do not implement the security measures as required.

"In such circumstances, the police can also put in place the necessary security measures themselves, and recover the costs of doing so from the organisers," MHA said.

Event organisers can obtain further information about notifying police and the type of security measures generally required of Special Events from this website.