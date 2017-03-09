Tighter security rules proposed for large-scale events as terror risks rise

SINGAPORE: Changes to how large-scale events are to be secured were proposed on Thursday (Mar 9) under the Public Order (Amendment) Bill.

The Ministry of Home Affairs submitted the Bill for a first reading in Parliament on Thursday, and said the Act will be amended to require organisers of events with large crowds, as well as events which are assessed to be of higher risk, to put in place adequate security measures.

"These measures will help protect events against terror attacks or public order incidents," it said.



Specifically, all event organisers will be required to notify the police if they expect more than the following number of people to attend the event: 5,000 people at any point in time for public events, or 10,000 for private ones.



Organisers must notify the police at least 28 days before the event is held, and it will be an offence if they do not, the ministry said.



The Commissioner of Police will decide if an event is to be declared a Special Event, by assessing the potential risk of a terror attack or public order incident, and to avoid disruptions to the event. Events that are expected to attract large crowds, or assessed to be at higher risk of a terror attack or a public order incident, will generally be declared as Special Events, MHA said.



Once an event is declared as a Special Event, organisers should work with the police

to determine the security measures required, and it will be an offence if they do not implement the measures as required. Police can put in place the necessary measures and recover the costs of doing so from organisers in these situations, it added.



The Bill will also provide the police with powers to reject permit applications for assemblies or processions involving foreigners using such events for political ends. This will help prevent Singapore from being used as a platform by foreigners to further political causes, the ministry said.