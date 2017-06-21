New run category, more activities at SAFRA Bay Run to mark NS50

SINGAPORE: To commemorate 50 years of national service (NS50), a new run category and more activities will be introduced in this year’s SAFRA Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon.

The new additions aim to strengthen camaraderie between past and present national servicemen, as well as to provide families with a “glimpse of the NS experience”, organisers said at a media preview on Wednesday (Jun 21).

Under the new NS50 Team Run category, past and present servicemen will run in teams of 10 members. Each team runner will complete a 5km route to clock a total distance of 50km.

A special contingent of 50 runners comprising National Cadet Corps cadets and their fathers, who are Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) operationally ready national servicemen, will also take part in the new run category.

Organisers said the running routes this year will be changed to avoid narrow corridors, and will include a short segment at East Coast Park. The routes will also have streetside performances such as LED stilt walkers, water drummers and percussion groups.

Participants will also get to run down memory lane, with old photographs of NS from the past 50 years lining the routes.

Families can try out giant inflatables inspired by the SAF's standard obstacle course. (Photo: Wendy Wong)

The event, which is in its 25th edition this year, will have a slew of NS-inspired activities catered to families. These include giant inflatables inspired by the SAF's standard obstacle course, and a tyre-flipping course for parents and children.

More than 42,000 participants are expected to sign up for the event.