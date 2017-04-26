New S$1 billion fund to help businesses grow with IP

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: A new S$1 billion fund has been set up in Singapore to help businesses commercialise their intellectual property, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) announced on Wednesday (Apr 26), as part of its updated IP Hub Master Plan.



Funded by local private equity investment firm Makara Capital, the Makara Innovation Fund (MIF) will benefit 10 to 15 small- to medium-sized companies from anywhere in the world, including Singapore.



The selected firms will receive funding of between S$30 million and S$150 million each over the next 10 years. They will have to tap on Singapore's intellectual property (IP) infrastructure during this process of commercialisation.



"The Makara Innovation Fund seeks to partner with innovative enterprises, providing capital and market access in order to enable them to compete at a global level," said Makara Capital CEO Ali Ijaz Ahmad.



To qualify for the fund, firms must meet various criteria, including having a proven and defensible IP, a unique product and strong managerial talent.

Advertisement

IPOS also inked a deal with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) to help its members get trained in intellectual property.

IPOS enterprise engagement arm, IP ValueLab, will also be collaborating with international IP management consultancy firm EverEdge Global to provide intensive and customised assistance on IP strategy for local companies. Part of this tie-up will feature the introduction of a self-help business portal, where companies can get access to a repository of IP guides and diagnostic toolkits.

"IP is key to our future growth and the fuel for an innovation-driven economy," said the chief executive of IPOS Daren Tang, who has argued before that commercialisation of intellectual property can be a growth engine for Singapore's future economy.



"We have built deep IP expertise and networks over many years, and are now working hard to build an innovation ecosystem that will help local and foreign enterprises transform their ideas into assets and use Singapore to springboard into the world."

Singapore's Committee on the Future Economy (CFE) had in February this year recommended that the country needed to strengthen its innovation ecosystem and build capabilities to help enterprises innovate and scale up.