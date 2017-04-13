New S$21m mail sorting facility boosts Singapore's e-commerce scene

SINGAPORE: Online shoppers can expect to receive their overseas purchases in a more timely fashion, following the launch of a new e-commerce mail sortation facility.

The S$21 million eCommerce Airhub will increase mailbag processing capacity by more than three times. Occupying 6,000sqm of space in Changi, the facility leverages automation to reduce mailbag processing time by 50 per cent.

It is managed by airfreight handling giant SATS, and co-funded by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

The automated mail sorting system increases the processing capacity of SATS to more than 1,800 items an hour - up from 500 previously. Turnaround time is thus reduced from six hours to three.

SATS said traceability is also improved with a data interface that can better track mail.