New S$25m nursing home officially opens in Bishan

SINGAPORE: Lions Home for the Elders officially opened its new nursing home in Bishan on Saturday (Mar 18).



The six-storey building houses 230 beds and costs about S$25 million, and it is a replacement for the nursing home previously located at Toa Payoh Rise. The are currently 185 elderly in the nursing home.

Speaking at the opening, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the demand for healthcare services will grow as a result of our ageing population. Today, one in seven Singaporeans is aged 65 and above, and it will be one in four by 2030.



"To provide good and appropriate care for our seniors into the future in a sustainable way, we need to transform our healthcare delivery," said Mr Gan. "We need to go beyond hospital to home and make the community the centre of gravity of care provision, especially for our seniors. "



Mr Gan added the Government is increasing the capacity of aged care services. The number of nursing home beds have increased from 9,400 beds in 2011, to 12,800 beds today, and this is expected to grow to 17,000 by 2020.



More will also be done to enhance the quality of care with an increasing focus on quality of life and psycho-social needs of the elderly, he said. This includes enhancing the design of the nursing home to provide a more conducive environment for the elderly.

For example, ample greenery was injected so that the development is more aesthetically pleasing for residents in the home and neighbours in the surrounding areas. The facility was also designed to be more open with better ventilation, and there are also more and larger communal spaces for activities.



To encourage more independent living, Lions Home has initiated programmes and activities that are conducted by their own residents. The home has engaged the community by encouraging more volunteers and even providing employment for some.