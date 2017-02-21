New S$8.4m national cybersecurity lab launched at NUS

SINGAPORE: A national laboratory that provides a realistic environment for cybersecurity research and test-bedding of solutions against cyber threats was launched at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Tuesday (Feb 21).

Supported fully by S$8.4 million in funding from the National Research Foundation (NRF), the National Cybersecurity Research and Development (R&D) Laboratory has more than a thousand computers that can emulate large-scale malicious cyber attacks.



It also houses a large collection of malware for research and education purposes.



Research institutions and industry players have already tapped on the lab's infrastructure to work on about 20 projects, which span areas such as software security improvements and cloud data storage safeguards.



NRF director of programmes George Loh said the facility enabled experiments that were "complex, scalable and relevant to Singapore" to be demonstrated in a reliable testbed.



"This will facilitate innovation and translation of R&D capabilities in Singapore into solutions that can be deployed globally, helping to strengthen Singapore's position as a cybersecurity R&D hub," he added.

NUS and NRF also teamed up with local telco Singtel to launch a corporate cybersecurity lab in October last year, with the three parties pledging to pump S$43 million into the project over the next five years.