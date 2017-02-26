New Safe Riding Programme to be launched by July

SINGAPORE: A new programme to educate cyclists and users of personal mobility devices on safe riding practices will be launched by July this year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Sunday (Feb 26).

It will take participants through the new code of conduct under the Active Mobility Act that was passed in Parliament last month, which sets out where personal mobility devices can be used, rules for cycling on paths and on the roads, as well as penalties for riding recklessly.

The Safe Riding Programme will include a practical component carried out in a training circuit, which simulates various scenarios that cyclists and riders may encounter when using public paths. For instance, there are straight and S-line courses "to help participants build up their skills and confidence in handling their devices at various speeds and situations," said LTA.

Participants will also be taught safe riding practices like riding at low speeds, giving way to pedestrians at bus stops and zebra crossings as well as learning how to respond when encountering blind spots.

The programme, which will be available at selected community centres, schools and migrant worker dormitories, will be fully subsidised and free of charge for a start, to encourage the public to sign up.

In the coming weeks, LTA said it will be calling a tender to appoint training providers to develop a pool of trainers to conduct the Safe Riding Programme.





(Source: LTA)

Pilot sessions have already been conducted by LTA and the Singapore Road Safety Council since last May, involving close to a hundred participants including students and migrant workers.

While the pilot involved only cyclists, the upcoming Safe Riding Programme will be expanded to cater to users of personal mobility devices and power-assisted bicycles as well.

Based on the feedback received, the original half-day programme has also been condensed into a 90-minute session, including the circuit training.

In addition, LTA said the theory modules have been made available on its website "for easy access".