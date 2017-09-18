New safety measures for football goal posts in schools after boy's death

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has banned all schools from using foldable football goal posts, after the death of a 12-year-old boy who was struck on the head by a falling crossbar.



Muhammad Hambali Sumathi, a student at Geylang Methodist Secondary School (GMSS), died on Apr 24 from severe head injuries, including multiple skull and facial fractures and bleeding in the brain.



In an inquiry into his death on Monday (Sep 18), the court heard that Hambali was playing football with his classmates during a physical education (PE) lesson when he became unhappy that his teammate failed to score a goal.



According to his teammates, Hambali was seen frowning and shouting angrily before running towards a spare goalpost nearby. He jumped to grab hold of the overhead crossbar and swung his body forward until his feet got stuck in the net.



The goal post started to collapse, hitting him on the head as he fell backwards onto the field. It landed on his head as he lay on the ground.



The boy’s teachers and teammates rushed to lift the goal post off Hambali who was unconscious and bleeding from his mouth, nose and ears, said State Coroner Marvin Bay.



He was rushed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11.10am.



GOAL POST WAS NOT SECURED TIGHTLY

A PE teacher at GMSS, Mr James Lim, said the sides of the goal post, meant to be secured by a bold, were “never … secured tightly” because “teachers and students move (the goal post) around quite frequently”, the inquiry heard.



However, Mr Lim said this was never a cause for concern because the goal post could still “stand up” and withstand the impact of “hard kicks”. The goal post in question had also passed a safety audit, the coroner heard.



Since Hambali’s death, the ministry has “reinforced safety consciousness” by requiring schools to put up warning signs on crossbars that are above 1.8 metres in height, Mr Bay said. MOE has also banned all foldable goal posts, and has told schools to use goal posts that can be anchored to the ground instead, the coroner added.



This will prevent flimsy or unsecured goal posts from collapsing when “destabilised,” which is what had happened when Hambali grabbed the crossbar and hung from it. The boy had likely struggled to free himself when his feet became tangled in the netting, destabilising the goal post, Mr Bay said.



There is no basis to suspect foul play in Hambali’s death, Mr Bay added, ruling it an accident.



Speaking to reporters after the inquiry, Hambali’s sister, 33-year-old singer Sarah Aqilah said the family is considering taking legal action against the school.



The family feels that “no proper investigation” was carried out into the circumstances of Hambali’s death, leaving “a lot of questions still not answered,” said Ms Sarah’s husband.

The couple said they were “taken aback” that no one from the school visited Hambali’s parents to “show their condolences”. GMSS’ principal had visited once – the day after Hambali’s funeral – to give the family S$9,000 the school had raised for them. However, there was “no follow up,” Ms Sarah said.



She added that her parents have had “no closure” and are still struggling to cope with Hambali’s death.



According to Ms Sarah, many of Hambali’s classmates were so affected by the incident that they could not concentrate on their examinations. She said several of them continued to send Hambali text messages on his phone two to three months after his death.