New scam involves fake emails about parking fines: SPF

Scammers are impersonating the Traffic Police to cheat their victims into paying "fines" using their credit cards, the police say.

SINGAPORE: The police have been alerted about fake emails from scammers impersonating the Traffic Police, they said on Monday (Apr 24).

In a news release, the police said the email would typically claim that the recipient needed to pay a parking fine and appear in court. It would also provide a link to a website and a phone number to call to pay the "fine" via credit card.

A screenshot of a fake email by scammers impersonating the Traffic Police. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

The police clarified that no Government agency will ask for payment through a telephone call, especially to a third party's bank account.

The website and phone number do not belong to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), and the email was not disseminated by authorities, it said.

The authority also advised members of the public to take precautions such as ignoring the emails, avoiding clicking any links or giving out personal information and bank details and calling the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 if in doubt.

Those seeking scam-related advice may also call the anti-scam helpline (1800-722-6688) or visit the scam alert website, police added.



This is the latest variant of scams involving the impersonation of police officers. Earlier this month, the police also warned about a scam involving a fake SPF website.