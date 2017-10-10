New scheme to help companies bring in foreign trainers to increase expertise

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower has piloted a new scheme which will make it easier for local companies to tap on foreign trainers from overseas to help fill skills gaps.

Speaking at a Human Capital Partnership event on Tuesday (Oct 10), Minister for Manpower Lim Swee Say said that the Capability Transfer Programme would help boost areas in which local companies lack expertise.

He gave the example of a local interior furnishing company that wanted to develop its capabilities in healthcare interior furnishing.

Focusing on small- and medium-sized enterprises and companies that have a "high impact on the entire industry", the scheme will provide co-funding for salary and training support to both foreign and local trainers of between 30 to 90 per cent, said Mr Lim.

Funding support will also be provided for overseas on-the-job training, and the ministry will also facilitate work passes for foreign trainers if needed.

Mr Lim stressed that Singapore has to make sure its future economy will be more innovative, and pointed out that Singapore's resident working-age population is projected to decline by about 0.1 per cent per year on average from 2015 to 2025, a reversal from the 1.3 per cent annual growth between 2005 and 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have to make sure our future economy will not only be more innovative and our future workforce must be more productive, but more importantly, our future growth must be more inclusive," said Mr Lim.

Meanwhile, the Human Capital Partnership Programme has been extended to include 56 more companies including BreadTalk, Gardens by the Bay and Jurong Port, bringing the total number of partners to 130.

First launched in November 2016, the programme aims to help employers develop their workforces.

The Ministry of Manpower and Workforce Singapore are also working with other agencies such as the Economic Development Board, SPRING Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board to better support industries and companies.



"We all share the same objective of speeding up capability transfer by reaching out to a wider base of companies in more sectors, so as to improve the skills and capability, jobs and careers of our local workers," said Mr Lim.