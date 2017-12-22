New senior judge appointed to Supreme Court

SINGAPORE: Justice Chao Hick Tin has been appointed as a senior judge of the Supreme Court by President Halimah Yacob.

The Supreme Court of Singapore said in a statement on Friday (Dec 22) that Justice Chao will assume the position on Jan 5 next year for a period of three years.

Justice Chao, who will be sitting in the Court of Appeal, recently retired as a Judge of Appeal after more than 50 years of public service.



He was previously appointed Attorney-General in 2006 and returned to the Supreme Court as a Judge of Appeal and vice-president of the Court of Appeal in 2008.

A swearing-in ceremony on Jan 8 next year will take place at the Istana, according to the statement.



The statement also announced that Justice Andrew Ang, Justice Tan Lee Meng and Justice Lai Siu Chiu will be reappointed senior judges of the Supreme Court also for a period of three years.



Justice Andrew Ang, Justice Tan Lee Meng and Justice Lai Siu Chiu (L-R) will be reappointed senior judges of the Supreme Court for a period of three years. (Photo: Supreme Court of Singapore)

Meanwhile, Justice Chan Sek Keong and Justice Kan Ting Chiu will complete their terms as senior judges on Jan 4 next year.

With the new appointment, reappointments and completion of terms, the Supreme Court will have a total of 4 senior judges, the statement added.

