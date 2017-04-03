New Sentosa Gateway tunnel to open on Apr 27

SINGAPORE: A new one-way tunnel connecting outbound traffic from Sentosa Island directly to Lower Delta Road and Keppel Road will open at 10am on Apr 27, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Apr 3).



The new tunnel is expected to alleviate the congestion experienced at busy intersections at Sentosa Gateway, Telok Blangah Road, Kampong Bahru Road and Lower Delta Road, especially during evening peak hours and the weekends, the authority said in a news release.





The new Sentosa Gateway Tunnel will connect outbound traffic from Sentosa Island directly to Lower Delta Road and Keppel Road. (Map: LTA)

The new tunnel can only be accessed by cars and motorcycles as it has a height constraint of 3.5m due to its proximity to the North-East Line MRT tunnels and the West Coast Highway viaduct foundations.



There will be warning signs and height restriction beams to prevent buses and goods vehicles from entering. These vehicles should continue using the existing roads towards Telok Blangah Road, LTA said, adding that briefings will be held and direct mailers sent to stakeholders.

It also advised motorists to plan their routes in advance and follow the traffic signs within and outside of the tunnel to help them navigate to their destinations.