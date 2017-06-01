New Shenton Way Bus Terminal to open on Jun 25

SINGAPORE: A new bus terminal at Shenton Way will open at the end of the month to replace the existing terminal along Palmer Road, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jun 1).

The new terminal is located off Shenton Way, next to Bestway Building and directly opposite the Monetary Authority of Singapore building.

It will open on Jun 25, LTA said.

Unlike the existing terminal, it will allow for commuters to board.

The new terminal will have a priority queue zone, barrier-free toilets and 150 bicycle lots, said LTA, adding that bus drivers and staff members will have facilities including dedicated staff toilets and an air-conditioned staff lounge.

The bus terminal will also have a green roof, to provide additional greenery in the Shenton Way district, LTA said.

(Photo: LTA)

All 12 bus services operating from the existing bus terminal – Services 70, 106, 107, 128, 130, 133, 162, 186, 400, 402, 700 and 970 – will continue operating from the new bus terminal.



From Jun 25, the bus services will no longer call at the two bus stops along Palmer Road, which used to serve as the first boarding point for outbound services and final alighting point for inbound services.

Instead, the first boarding point for outbound services will be at the new bus terminal itself.



The final alighting point for inbound services will be the bus stop opposite MAS Building, directly outside the new bus terminal.

(Map: LTA)

Starting Jun 25, a full-day bus lane along Shenton Way will be implemented outside the new bus terminal. It will operate from 7.30am to 11pm on weekdays and Saturdays, except public holidays.

LTA said this would enable “faster and smoother journeys for bus commuters”.