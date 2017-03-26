New Singtel service allows Indonesians to remit money to those without bank accounts

SINGAPORE: Indonesians working in Singapore will now be able to remit money to family members who currently do not have bank accounts, with the launch of a new service by Singtel.

The service, offered by Singtel Dash, allows customers in Singapore to send money to some 4,500 cash-out points across Indonesia via an app. The cash-out points are post office branches operated by PT Pos Indonesia.



Customers sending money to Indonesia for the first time will first need to register physically at SingCash outlets at Lucky Plaza and City Plaza. They will also need to provide details such as the name, date of birth and mobile number of the person they will remit the money to.



After registering, customers can either top-up their Dash account on the app if they have a Singapore bank account, or at 7-11 and AXS points if they are topping-up with cash.



On the app, customers will then need to select their beneficiary and enter the remittance amount for the transaction to go through. They can remit up to S$999 each time.



According to the Embassy, some 200,000 Indonesians live and work in Singapore each year, and their remittance from Singapore to their home country totals some S$570 (press release had USD: US$409) million annually.



Indonesian telco Telkomsel, which is partnering Singtel in this venture said the new service will support its government in promoting financial inclusion to its large unbanked population.



As part of its launch, Singtel Dash is waiving the S$9-per-transaction remittance fee until the end of the month.



The service was launched at the Indonesian Embassy (Embassy of the Republic or Indonesia) on Sunday (Mar 26), on the sidelines of Festival Rising50, a concert to celebrate 50 years of bilateral ties between the two countries.