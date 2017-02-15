New speed cameras tracking motorists over a distance to be deployed at Tanah Merah Coast Road

SINGAPORE: A new speed camera system that calculates a vehicle's average speed will be installed along a stretch of Tanah Merah Coast Road in the first quarter of 2018, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (Feb 15).

The two-point camera system will detect and compute the average speed of a vehicle as it enters and exits the enforcement zone. Regular cameras only capture the speed of vehicles at a specific point.

Called the Average Speed Camera (ASC), the system determines a vehicle's average speed by calculating the distance travelled against the time between the two photos captured. If the average speed exceeds either the road or vehicle speed limit, it will be deemed to have been speeding.

The new system will help "change the motorist's behaviour," said SPF, by encouraging them to be mindful of their speed throughout the stretch of road travelled.

It added that Tanah Merah Coast Road was chosen to roll out the system as it is a "long and straight stretch of road" susceptible to speeding and illegal racing.

Announcing this at the release of its annual road traffic situation report, SPF said although the number of accidents and violations involving speeding has gone down, the Traffic Police will continue to look into ways to safeguard road users.

It said the average speed cameras have been deployed in other countries such as Australia, the Netherlands and the UK, and research shows that they have been effective in curbing speeding.

In Singapore, the number of speeding-related accidents decreased by 10.4 per cent last year, from 1,206 accidents in 2015 to 1,081 in 2016, according to latest figures by SPF.



Over the same period, the number of fatal accidents involving speeding fell by 16.7 per cent from 48 accidents in 2015 to 40 accidents in 2016. Overall, the number of speeding cases declined by 7.8 per cent from 186,838 in 2015 to 172,192 in 2016.



