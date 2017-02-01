New study to look at impact of lifelong learning on seniors

SINGAPORE: The Health Ministry is working with the Duke-NUS Medical School’s Centre for Ageing Research and Education to gain insights into the links between lifelong learning for seniors and their health outcomes, Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor said on Wednesday (Feb 1).

Giving an update on the S$3 billion Action Plan for Successful Ageing launched last year, Dr Khor said the findings of the study will be used to enhance the National Silver Academy (NSA), one of the initiatives under the action plan.

Since its launch in May 2016, more than 5,000 seniors have signed up for classes at the academy, with popular classes including those relating to social media and the arts. It plans to offer 700 courses this year, up from 500 last year, and 4,000 more places will also be made available by year-end. This means the NSA will offer a total of 14,000 places for courses in 2017.

To find ways to further develop the academy, the study will observe Singaporeans aged 50 and above registered for NSA courses over a 12-month period.

They will be take part in a face-to-face questionnaire at four time points: Before their courses begin, immediately after completing the courses, six months after completing the courses and 12 months after completing the courses.

The study will also look at how course providers and instructors make learning engaging for seniors, in order to enhance learning experiences in future.

Recommendations on policies and practices pertaining to lifelong learning for older adults will then be presented to the Health Ministry, Dr Khor said.

The academy is one of 70 initiatives under the action plan and Dr Khor said that the other initiatives will also receive a boost after they received positive feedback.

For example, more talks on oral health and sleep will be conducted as part of the National Seniors' Health Programme, which has reached out to 200,000 seniors so far.

"As we implement the plans and the initiatives, we learn from the experiences and the response that we get from these initiatives," the Senior Minister of State said. "We may have to refine them, modify them and we may have to add new initiatives in order to cater to the changing needs of the seniors."

She added that while many seniors were highly aware of health issues, more could be done to translate this knowledge into action. Going forward, the Government will work closely with voluntary welfare organisations and grassroots to encourage seniors to take simple steps to change their lifestyles, she said.