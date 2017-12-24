New taxi stand opens at Changi Airport Terminal 1

SINGAPORE: If you have been travelling this holiday season, you may have noticed a new taxi stand in operation at Changi Airport's Terminal 1.

Located at basement one, the taxi stand opened on Tuesday (Dec 19) and replaces the old facility at the terminal's first floor arrival hall.

The move is part of the Terminal 1 expansion and is in preparation for the opening of Jewel Changi Airport in 2019, which will be directly linked to the terminal.



There are 21 bays in the new taxi facility. (Photo: Olivia Siong)

Passengers Channel NewsAsia spoke to noted the new taxi stand is slightly further away, but said it was not difficult to find.

"All the way there're a lot of signs," said 36-year-old Kai Ng, who was catching a cab from the new taxi stand. "I mean, our opinion is that it's so easy to find your way around here."

"Location wise it is quite good. I think the design is very nice, comfortable. Looking forward to taking more taxis here," said 25-year-old Ian Goh, another taxi commuter.

There are 21 taxi bays available at the new facility and a new taxi dispatch system is being used.

A new taxi stand is in operation in Changi Airport Terminal 1. (Photo: Olivia Siong)

Through sensors and other algorithms, the system is designed to dispatch an appropriate number of taxis from the holding area to meet demand at the Terminal 1 taxi stand.

It also prompts drivers to the clusters where there are passengers.

Chang Airport Group (CAG) said this has automated some of the job processes of its roadway managers.

The system was first trialed at the airport’s Terminal 3 in July, before being implemented there as well.

CAG added that development works at Terminal 1 are about 60 per cent complete. Passengers can expect a more spacious arrival and baggage claim hall, as well as a revamped departure hall.

In early 2018, the new Terminal 1 arrival pick-up facility at the first basement will also be ready. Currently, the pick-up area is located at level one.

Other new ground transport facilities expected include the new Terminal 1 and Jewel carpark and coach stand.