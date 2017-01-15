New town square in Punggol for community activities

SINGAPORE: Residents in Punggol have a new community space that offers vantage views of Punggol Waterway.



Located near transport and shopping facilities, the new town square will be used for a variety of activities such as exercise, food and music events.



Speaking at the opening on Sunday (Jan 15) morning, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said Punggol has seen a huge transformation, with over 30,000 housing units added in the past decade, as well as eco-friendly initiatives for clean energy and waste management.



DPM Teo, who is also MP for Pasir-Ris Punggol, said these developments have brought the estate closer to the vision of Punggol as a "sustainable and waterfront" town.





The new Punggol town square offers vantage views of Punggol Waterway. (Photo: Sara Victoria Grosse)

The town square is the latest project under the Remaking Our Heartland plan for Punggol, which aims to transform HDB estates into more vibrant homes.



Since the first public housing project in Punggol was completed in 2000, HDB has completed some 43,000 flats in the town as of the end of 2016.

Residents in Punggol can look forward to more facilities over the next few years with another 6,500 housing units to be added, along with more eating houses.



Upcoming developments include a sports centre and an intra-town cycling network, with more than 30km of cycling paths implemented.