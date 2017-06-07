New train station in Punggol North by 2023

SINGAPORE: Residents of Punggol North can look forward to a new MRT station - the Punggol Coast station - by 2023, according to the Land Transport Authority on Wednesday (Jun 7).

The new station will come with the construction of a 1.6-km extension on the North-East Line (NEL), which aims to cut travelling time to the city by 15 minutes, LTA said in its press release. Currently, it takes about 45 minutes to get from Punggol North to City Hall.

Artist's impression of the public space at the entrance of Punggol Coast MRT station. (Image: LTA)

The agency said the extension was originally planned for 2030, but was brought forward to support developments in Punggol North such as new estates at Northshore District, Punggol Point District as well as the Punggol Digital District.

"This is part of our overall masterplan - bringing it forward seven years is to match with the urban development of Punggol," Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng told reporters at Boon Lay MRT station on Wednesday. He was there to meet commuters and LTA staff ahead of the Tuas-West extension opening on Jun 18.

Mr Ng, who is also MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, added that the town is "growing rapidly", and bringing the MRT station's completion date forward will benefit residents and students. The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), for one, is set to have a new campus in Punggol.

The new station will bring the total number of stations on the North-East Line to 17.

LTA will call tenders for the construction this month, and work on the station is expected to start in the first half of 2018.

