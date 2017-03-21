New TTSH rehabilitation complex to open in 2022

SINGAPORE: Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) will open its new Integrated Care Hub (ICH) in 2022, it said on Tuesday (Mar 21).

The 500-bed community hospital, which held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, will offer a full range of rehabilitation care facilities to help prepare patients for their return home, TTSH said in a news release.



A sky bridge will connect ICH to the main TTSH building so patients can be easily moved between facilities, the hospital added.





Design of a therapy gym at ICH. (Image: TTSH)

Rehabilitation services by TTSH are currently housed at the Ang Mo Kio - Thye Hua Kwan Hospital.

ICH will also provide sub-acute care, which supports a patient’s recovery phase from an acute illness or injury that no longer requires specialist oversight.

For more coordinated palliative services, Dover Park Hospice will also move to ICH. The hospice will provide round-the-clock medical, nursing and psychosocial care, TTSH said.





Artist's impression of the Dover Park Hospice in the ICH. (Image: TTSH)

The ICH is part of the 17-hectare HealthCity Novena healthcare complex, which is due to be completed in 2030. Its master plan was first announced by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in 2013.

The complex also houses the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and Ng Teng Fong Centre Centre for Healthcare Innovation, which held its topping-out ceremony on Tuesday. Both centres will open in two years’ time.

Speaking at the ground-breaking event for ICH, Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor said the National Centre for Infectious Diseases will replace the century-old Communicable Disease Centre on Moulmein Road.

The new centre will integrate multiple functions, from public health surveillance to clinical disease management and training of healthcare professionals, Dr Khor said, adding that the facility is an important investment to prevent and manage infectious disease outbreaks.