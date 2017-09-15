New Tuas bus terminal to open on Oct 7

SINGAPORE: The new Tuas bus terminal will open on Oct 7 along Tuas West Drive, the Land Transport Authority said in a news release on Friday (Sep 15).

The terminal will be integrated above the current Tuas MRT depot and will have access ramps for buses leading to Tuas West Drive and Tuas Link 4.

The four bus services operating from the existing Tuas bus terminal - services 192, 193, 247 and 248 - will operate from the new terminal, and will also no longer call at the bus stop along Tuas West Drive once the new terminal is open.

The existing Tuas bus terminal will stop operating on Oct 7.

To better accommodate the elderly and those who are less mobile, the terminal will have a priority queue zone and barrier-free toilets, LTA said. There will also be "enhanced facilities" for bus captains and staff members such as a staff lounge and dedicated staff toilets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will also have two alighting areas and a boarding area.

