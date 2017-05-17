New Tuas MRT depot to house more efficient rail maintenance equipment

SINGAPORE: New rail maintenance equipment has been procured and installed at the new Tuas MRT depot, which will begin operations on Jun 18, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (May 17).



The underfloor tandem wheel lathe is capable of maintaining two wheelsets simultaneously, cutting down current processing time by half.



The maintenance of two wheelsets typically takes about 60 minutes. The duration will be reduced to about 30 minutes using the new equipment.

Each MRT cabin has four wheelsets.

"If the wheel is not maintained and correctly profiled ... there will be noise (caused by the wheel wear and wheel flats) when the train is moving during normal operations, said LTA's director of rolling stock & depot engineering Chia Choon Poh.

The other existing depots such as those in Bishan, Kim Chuan and Gali Batu are currently only equipped with the single underfloor wheel lathe machine, but Mr Chia said LTA is reviewing and considering the need to adopt the new machine at its remaining depots.



The new 26-hectare integrated depot will be providing stabling and maintenance facilities for up to 60 trains, including the additional 13 NSEWL trains purchased for the Tuas West Extension (TWE).



The four new MRT stations on the TWE comprising Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link will also begin operations on Jun 18.