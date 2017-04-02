New underpass opens at junction of Nicoll Highway and Sims Way

SINGAPORE: A new vehicle underpass opened at the junction of Nicoll Highway and Sims Way on Sunday (Apr 2).

Motorists travelling from Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and Sims Way will be able to use a new two-lane underpass to connect directly to Nicoll Highway or Stadium Drive.

With the opening of the underpass, the right turn from Sims Way to Nicoll Highway at the traffic junction will no longer be there. The existing access along Nicoll Highway towards the city to Stadium Drive has also been permanently closed.

To access Stadium Drive and the Singapore Sports Hub, motorists travelling from Guillemard Road can use Stadium Boulevard via Mountbatten Road, said the Land Transport Authority.