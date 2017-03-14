New vehicle underpass from Sims Way to Nicoll Highway to open Apr 2

SINGAPORE: A new vehicle underpass at the junction of Nicoll Highway and Sims Way will open at 6am on Sunday (Apr 2), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Motorists travelling from Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and Sims Way can use the new two-lane underpass to connect directly to Nicoll Highway or Stadium Drive.

“This will help to alleviate the congestion motorists currently experience at the KPE exit and Sims Way when connecting to Nicoll Highway,” LTA said.





With the opening of the underpass, the right turn from Sims Way to Nicoll Highway at the traffic junction will be removed. The existing access along Nicoll Highway towards the city to Stadium Drive will also be permanently closed when the new underpass opens.

Motorists travelling from Guillemard Road should use Stadium Boulevard via Mountbatten Road to access Stadium Drive and Singapore Sports Hub, LTA said.