New vending machine standards to address food safety, machine hygiene

SINGAPORE: A standard for vending machine operation was launched on Friday (Jul 21) that is expected to ensure food safety for consumers and provide new entrants to the industry with the industry's best practices.



Called TR 57: Guidelines on food safety and good hygiene practices for the vending industry, the technical reference was developed by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation-Standards Development Organisation and SPRING Singapore, with the help of industry players.

It was drawn up to help companies plan for and operate vending machines, in order to ensure the robustness of their operations, especially since meals dispensed by these machines are not subjected to further cooking to destroy harmful microorganisms that may be present.

Speaking at the launch of TR 57, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said it was timely to introduce the new standard, as interests in food vending machines have been gaining traction, following the launch of the Industry Transformation Map (ITM) last September.

“We have seen a growing number of companies implementing vending machines and selling ready meals. For food companies, vending machines are an important alternative channel to grow their business in today’s tight labour market,” Ms Low said.

TR 57 will provide food companies with a set of industry practices to help meet local licensing requirements for vending machine operation. The standard can also be useful for food vending machine operators to meet licensing requirements set by the National Environment Agency (NEA). It covers areas such as design and structure, cleanliness and maintenance, food hygiene, and food transportation.

For example, the guidelines specify the temperature range for the storage of various types of food. Hot pre-packed ready-to-eat food should be stored above 60°C for instance.



This sort of key operational guidelines are "practical for new players entering the food vending industry", said managing director of Royal Vending Jae Teo, whose company is one of the first vending machine operators in Singapore.



Noting that there are already vending machine cafes operating in the heartlands, such as Ang Mo Kio and Sengkang, Ms Low said that this number is set to grow.

Already, there are 30 companies planning to install new machines within the next year, she revealed.

A food vending machine at the launch event. (Photo: Junn Loh)

According to Ms Low, food vending machines can help to ensure variety and convenience for consumers.



At the same time, these machines can also reduce rental costs for business owners and allow them to target areas where there is a higher demand.

"Besides common local hawker fare like hor fun and fried rice, the machines are able to dispense a wide range of other food items such as rice dumplings, pizza, and even chili crab. Furthermore, vending machines are available round-the-clock, serving as a convenient dining alternative 24 by 7,” she said.