New voluntary standard to encourage flexible work arrangements

SINGAPORE: A new tripartite standard to encourage flexible work arrangements was launched by Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo on Friday (Oct 6), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release.

Jointly developed by MOM, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation, the Tripartite Standard on Flexible Work Arrangements aims to make sure employees are better able to benefit from such arrangements.

These types of arrangements include part-time work and job-sharing, staggered hours and a shorter working week, as well as telecommuting.

More than 250 companies have signed up to the standard and at least one in five of which are local small- and medium-sized enterprises, according to MOM. Together the companies employ 210,000 employees.

While many companies offer flexible work arrangements, many employees are not aware of the types of arrangements that are available or how to request for them, said MOM.

Those who do apply for these work arrangements may not be objectively evaluated and if requests are turned down there is often no further discussion of suitable alternatives, MOM added.

Employers that adopt the new standard will inform their employees of the different types of flexible work arrangements available, as well as how to request them and what alternatives there are if their requests are turned down.

Under the new standard, companies will appoint a senior management member to champion flexible work arrangements, MOM said.

When an employee requests for a flexible work arrangement, they will be informed about the different types on offer and how to request them, as well as what is expected of them under those arrangements.

Trained supervisors will also objectively evaluate employees' applications and manage and track those who are on flexible work arrangements.

MOM added that the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) will work with employers who wish to adopt the new standard and conduct relevant workshops to help them with this.

Those who have adopted the Standard will be listed on TAFEP’s website and can use a logo that identifies them as progressive employers for their recruitment and marketing efforts.

Funding via the WorkPro Work-Life Grant is available for companies who want to adopt the new standard.

One company that has adopted this standard is local precision engineering company Feinmetall Singapore.

Staff member Steven Ngo, a father of two, said that he was able to send his children to school after taking up a flexi-work arrangement.

Speaking to employees during a tour of the company, Mrs Teo said that there was a perception that flexible work arrangements are difficult to implement and that only big companies are able to do so.

However, implementing these arrangements at Feinmetall has helped its employees as well as the company, she said.

Additional reporting by Janice Lim.