New water mist fire-fighting systems to be installed in KPE, CTE tunnels by 2022

SINGAPORE: A water mist fire-fighting system will be installed in the tunnels of the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and Central Expressway (CTE) by the end of 2022, as part of efforts to upgrade fire safety measures in older tunnels.



Water mist fire-fighting systems act like sprinklers to suppress or extinguish fires.

They will be put in place at the KPE and CTE tunnels to meet international fire-fighting standards set by the National Fire Protection Association, said a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries on Thursday (Oct 5).

LTA called a tender to design and implement a "fixed water-based fire-fighting system" for the KPE and CTE tunnels on Aug 29 this year.

The contract is expected to be awarded in December 2017 and the systems are expected to be installed by the end of 2022.



Constructed in 2007 and 1991 respectively, the KPE and CTE tunnels were designed according to international fire protection standards at that time.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The tunnels are equipped with fibre-optic heat detectors, air-monitoring sensors, ventilation fans, fire extinguishers as well as fire hoses located every 50m in the tunnel.

Since then, international standards have been updated and newer tunnels such as the Marina Coastal Expressway, Woodsville Tunnel and Sentosa Gateway Tunnel are equipped with additional fire-fighting features.

The LTA spokesperson said that before calling the tender, it had conducted feasibility studies and a review of existing measures for both tunnels, "to ensure that the new system can be smoothly incorporated with the existing system".

The tender was called, coincidentally, on the same day that a taxi fire broke out in the KPE tunnel, filling it with smoke. The flames were put out by two emergency responders who happened to be in the tunnel. They were hailed as "heroes" for their bravery.