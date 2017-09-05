New work pass card with QR code, mobile app introduced

SINGAPORE: A new work pass card intended to make it easier to check the employment status of the worker will be issued in stages from Sep 15 this year, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced in a press release on Tuesday (Sep 5).

The new card will come with a QR code which can be scanned using a mobile application called SGWorkPass. Pass holders, employers and other stakeholders will be to check the status of the work passes and other information such as the holder's occupation.

"Many service providers, premise owners or other stakeholders rely on the date of expiry printed on the card as proof of status before entering into a contract with the pass holder or allowing entry into a premise," MOM said.

However a foreigner's employment could be terminated before his pass expires, MOM added. "Hence the date of expiry printed on the work pass card may not reflect the most up-to-date status."

The date of expiry will no longer be printed on the new cards, said the ministry.

The card will be issued to new work pass holders in phases, starting with those in the marine shipyard and construction sector from Sep 15. Work permit holders in other sectors - excluding the domestic sector - will be issued the new cards from January 2018.



For domestic workers as well as holders of S Pass, Employment Pass, Related Dependant's Pass and Long-term Visit Pass will get the new cards from March 2018.

Existing work pass cards will remain valid and pass holders will receive their new cards when they renew their work passes.

Those without smartphones can still use existing services on MOM's website to check work pass information.

The new SGWorkPass app can be downloaded for free on Google and Apple's app store. More information is available at www.mom.gov.sg/sgworkpass.