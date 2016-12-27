New year, new shoes: SAF introduces new PT shoes

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has introduced two new pairs of shoes for physical training.

The New Balance NB565, which comes in black, "feel really light" and will be suitable for those with feet that have a neutral to low arch, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning (Dec 27). The Adidas Duramo SAF will be a "snug fit" for those with a neutral to high arch. It comes in striking blue.

Dr Ng said both new models are exclusive to the SAF, and servicemen and women can purchase them from eMarts. Recruits will be equipped with these new shoes in the coming year as well.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Dr Ng was seen testing out the NB565 while exercising on a rowing machine. His verdict? "Very good! The New Balance shoes that I tried today fit very well, and I'm very happy with these new shoes," he said.