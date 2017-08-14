New Zika cluster at Serangoon North Ave 1, Serangoon Ville

SINGAPORE: A new Zika cluster was confirmed at Block 143 Serangoon North Avenue 1 and Serangoon Ville, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Aug 14).

The cluster comprises two locally transmitted cases of the virus, both involving residents of the area.

This is the third cluster to have been identified at Serangoon North Avenue 1 in less than a month. The first cluster, at blocks 125, 126 and 127, has since been closed.

The second cluster, at blocks 109, 115, 116 and 117, remains open. As of Monday, there have been five cases of Zika in the cluster, two of which were in the last two weeks, data on the NEA website showed.

Ongoing vector control operations in the area have been extended to the new cluster, NEA said.



The agency added that its officials were already conducting inspections in the vicinity even before the latest cluster was identified. So far, 11 mosquito breeding habitats have been found and destroyed, seven of which were in homes and four in common areas or other premises, NEA said.

It also urged residents to maintain vigilance and prevent mosquitoes from breeding.